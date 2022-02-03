Village road near Horsham closes for ‘emergency repairs’
A village road near Horsham has closed for emergency repairs and is likely to remain shut for several days.
West Sussex County Council says Cripplegate Lane in Southwater will be shut from today (Thursday February 3) at its junction with Downslink Way.
The road - which has been subjected to numerous flooding incidents for years - is to undergo ‘emergency drain repairs.’
The council says the works are likely to be completed by Monday (February 7).
It says emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained and alternative routes signposted.
The road has flooded so many times in the past is has become the butt of a long-running joke among locals and is known as the ‘Cripplegate Lane swimming pool.’