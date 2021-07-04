View 27 pictures of fans celebrating England’s quarter final victory in Sussex on Saturday night
Just days after England defeated Germany there were wild scenes of celebration again across Sussex on Saturday night after the national team saw off Ukraine in style to clinch a place in the semi finals of the Euros.
There was plenty to celebrate too with an emphatic 4 - 0 result. Celebrations continued long after the final whistle. These pictures were captured in Hastings but there were similar scenes of joy right across the county.
