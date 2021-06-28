Tiny hamlet near Horsham hailed as one of UK’s hottest UFO sites after ‘floating long thing’ spotted
A tiny hamlet near Horsham has been named one of the UK’s hottest UFO sites.
Ahead of World UFO Day, this Friday, NetVoucherCodes.co.uk has analysed the best spots in the UK to spot an alien spaceship.
And Monk’s Gate, a hamlet in the parish of Nuthurst, has been named as one of the UK’s top UFO staycation sites.
In February a floating ‘long thing’ was sighted there just before midday, NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said.
A spokesman added: “The first reported sighting of a UFO was in 1947 when an American pilot claimed he saw a string of nine, shiny things in the sky.
“Since then, UFOs have captivated the attention of people around the world because of their mysterious nature.”
“Spotting an unidentifiable flying object has always been a game of chance and chase. We hope this guide to active locations for alien activity in the UK will help sceptics or searchers their next sighting.”
Seventeen sightings have been reported in the south east including in Bognor Regis, when over 50 travelling lights were sighted one evening in May.
Most of the sightings reported have been in London. However, UFO enthusiasts and alien hunters have updated the world on a range of unusual observations, from Airdrie in Scotland, all the way to Plymouth in the south west of England.