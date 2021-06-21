Thousands raised in memory of teen who died in Southwater Country Park to fund better mental health support

Robyn Skilton 14, died on May 7 after struggling with her mental health for several years, her sister Tiff said.

More than £8,000 has been raised in Robyn’s memory and her family say the money will be used to fund better mental health support at Millais, where Robyn was a student.

A fundraiser has been launched in Robyn's memory

Tiff added: “Although Millais were very supportive and did all they could to help her, they were and are not equipped, trained or funded enough to provide the much needed support for Robyn and other students alike.

“We have therefore set up a donations page, specifically for the purpose of providing the support that Robyn so desperately needed and that current and future students deserve.

“We have assurances from the school that any funds raised will be ring-fenced for this purpose only and we will be kept informed as to exactly how the money is spent.”

To donate to the fundraiser in Robyn’s memory see https://robynskilton.muchloved.com