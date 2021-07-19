This is how you can take a walk in the park in Crawley for Love Parks Week

The free walks take place in Worth Park and Tilgate Park two of Crawley’s five Green Flag award-winning parks.

Each year the Green Flag programme promotes Love Parks Week, which for 2021 has the theme ‘love, respect and protect’ our parks.

Worth Park

The Worth Park guided walk takes place on Thursday 29 July from 10.30am.

The walk, led by Head Gardener Stephen Peters, will last between 60 and 90 minutes. Stephen will give a walking commentary of the beautiful historic park with information about the significant trees and plants.

The Tilgate Park walk takes place on Thursday 29 July from 11am.

The walk, led by Curator Nick Hagon, will last between 60 and 90 minutes. The walk in the beautiful park will feature mixed terrain including some hills and will take in some of the tree trail and other areas of interest around Tilgate Park, its history and future plans.

Tilgate Park

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “Our parks have been a vital lifeline to many of us during the lockdowns and residents have recognised the value of their green spaces.

“These walks provide an opportunity to take a more in-depth look with our knowledgeable guides, while gaining a better understanding of how to love, respect and protect our wonderful parks.”

Walks must be booked in advance. Walks have a Covid-19 policy and the council is committed to keeping you safe.

Please come dressed for the weather conditions. While most of the walks will be suitable for wheelchairs and prams, there may be some areas of soft ground.

To book visit crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/health-walks or call 07867 558918.