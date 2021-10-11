Third bank in South Downs village announces closure

Barclays Bank is to shut its Storrington branch - the third bank to close in the village - in January.

The bank says it will close for the final time on January 14 after a fall in the numbers of people using its services.

But the news has dismayed many villagers who say they rely on Barclays for their transactions. They say many do not have access to on-line banking.

Two other banks in Storrington - Lloyds and Nat West - have already shut.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

“However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

The spokesperson said that customers had a ‘wide range of options to complete their banking including the Barclays app, Telephone Banking, Online Banking and Video Banking’ and that everyday transactions could be completed at any post office.

The spokesperson added: “We do not intend to make anyone redundant as a result of this closure.

“Colleagues working at the Storrington branch will be offered alternative roles in the bank.”