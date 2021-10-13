Thieves steal jewellery in burglaries south of Horsham

Police say that the thieves damaged a conservatory door during the break in at Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, between 11.30am and 4.30pm.

Jewellery was also grabbed when thieves broke into a property in Gay Street Lane, North Heath, some time between 4pm on October 6 and 1pm the following day.

Police say that power and hand tools were stolen in another incident at a property being renovated in Smithers Hill Lane, Shipley, between October 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, an attempted break-in was made at a property in Comptons Lane, Horsham, between 10am and 8pm yesterday (October 12).