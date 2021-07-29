These are the Crawley businesses who been given a 5 star food hygiene rating in June and July this year
Do you take notice of the hygiene rating when you walk into an eatery in Crawley?
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:48 am
These are the businesses in Crawley that have been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the last two months
A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
Listed - with the date it was inspected - are the businesses that have been inspected by the FSA in June and July of 2021.
Page 1 of 5