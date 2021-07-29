Food hygiene ratings in Crawley

These are the Crawley businesses who been given a 5 star food hygiene rating in June and July this year

Do you take notice of the hygiene rating when you walk into an eatery in Crawley?

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:48 am

These are the businesses in Crawley that have been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the last two months

A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Listed - with the date it was inspected - are the businesses that have been inspected by the FSA in June and July of 2021.

1. Iceland Cafe The Range

Crawley Avenue West Green Crawley RH10 8NF Inspection - July 5 2021

2. Atelier 21 Future School

Broadfield Park, Brighton Road, Broadfield, Crawley Inspection - June 9 2021

3. Best Kebab/Sultan

55 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, RH10 1BQ Inspection - July 1, 2021

4. Cottesmore Golf & Country Club

Cottesmore Golf Club, Buchan Hill, Pease Pottage, Crawley RH11 9AT Inspection: June 23, 2021

