Nick Cansfield and Tina Litchfield have been announced as The Midhurst Society's new members

The society, which aims to ‘preserve, protect and improve local features of historic or community interest, has taken on the new committee member after three members stepped down at last month’s annual general meeting.

The new appointees are Nick Cansfield and Tina Litchfield.

Mr Cansfield, who currently lives in Stedham will take over as treasurer of the society. He has experience in insurance and pharmaceuticals, having previously spent 26 years with ICI, Zeneca and Syngenta.

He spent last ten years of his working life as head of reward and pensions with the insurance company Ageas.

Ms Litchfield takes the role of talks organiser and has previously written three books, two on patchwork and one on Easebourne village vignettes.

For a few years she ran a quilt shop on West Street in Easebourne, where she lived previously. Although she now lives in Midhurst she is still editor of Easebourne United Magazine.

The Midhurst Society was created in 1960 with the intention of increasing the public interest in Midhurst and its surrounding villages, promoting high standards of planning and architecture; encouraging preservation, development and improvement of local features of historic and community interest; and engaging with the public through meetings, lectures, exhibitions and publications.