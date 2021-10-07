The Brilliant Breakfast: Duchess of Cornwall shows support for Chichester woman’s fundraising event

The Brilliant Breakfast was founded in 2020 by East Ashling businesswoman Annoushka Ducas, who also owns the Horse and Groom pub in the village with her husband John Ayton.

From corporate-hosted breakfasts in the office, to eggs on toast at kitchen tables, the event will bring together friends, family and colleagues to raise money which will go directly towards supporting young women on The Prince’s Trust programmes across the country.

Annoushka said: “We made a great start organising our first year of The Brilliant Breakfast where we helped over 300 young women get back into education and find employment by raising £329,000.

The Duchess of Cornwall with her guests at Clarence House

“This year we are aiming high and want to get as close to raising £1million in 2021.

“Vulnerable young women in the UK have never needed help more so this year we are determined to get as many people behind our initiative and raise urgent funds to help improve this situation.

“There is no better organisation in the country delivering life changing assistance.

“We are so grateful for the Duchess’ support for our cause.”

The Duchess of Cornwall with The Brilliant Breakfast founder Annoushka Ducas

Four young women talked to the Duchess about how The Prince’s Trust helped transform their lives – Najla Almutairi, a young carer who is now working for Transport for London; Corrina Sheppard, who has found her dream job in the NHS; and Lauren Mann and Ellie Taylor, who both started their own successful businesses with support from the trust’s enterprise programme.

Ellie said: “It was such an honour to share my story with the Duchess of Cornwall alongside other young women who have also been supported by the trust.

“The support I have received from The Prince’s Trust has been amazing.

“It helped me with my business plan as well as giving me the confidence I needed to start the business, which is an extension of me and my love of animals.

The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a breakfast-themed tea at Clarence House to raise awareness of The Brilliant Breakfast

“I hope The Brilliant Breakfast will raise much needed funds to support more young women like me.”

Recent research from The Prince’s Trust found young women are among the hardest hit by the pandemic – over half said their mental health had worsened during pandemic and 66 per cent said getting a new job feels ‘impossible’ because of the competition.