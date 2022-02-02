A pregnant Brighton RNLI volunteer was surprised to see a friendly face after arriving at hospital to have her baby.

Emily Summerfield went to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to have a planned c-section and was ‘reassured’ to see fellow crew member Julian Cumberworth.

Julian combines his RNLI voluntary role with a job as an anaesthetist at the hospital while Emily works as a constable with Sussex Police as well as volunteering at the lifeboat station at Brighton Marina.

RNLI Brighton volunteer Emily Summerfield with fellow crew member Julian Cumberworth, who was the anaesthetist when baby William, also pictured, was born

Emily had her baby – named William and weighing 8lbs 9oz – on November 1. William has already had his first trip to the Brighton lifeboat station to meet Julian.

Recalling the birth, Emily said: “I have such positive memories from that day, it was a great experience for myself and my family.

“Julian was my point of contact in a room full of people, it was great to have that level of trust in someone you already knew and his calm reassurance was just what was needed.

“Julian is so calm and collected he really led the room, and kept me informed as to what was happening throughout – it’s what makes him such a great team member in the RNLI and it helped in this situation too."

Baby William at the RNLI Brighton lifeboat station with mum Emily Summerfield and fellow crew member Julian Cumberworth

Julian, who has been an RNLI crew member for six years, added: “It was really nice to be involved in Emily and William’s story. It’s an honour to look back on being involved even in a small way, and it’s lovely to hear Emily’s positive memories of her special day.”

Emily has been a crew member at Brighton’s lifeboat station since May 2019.

She said: “I hope to be able to get back to being a crew member in the early summer as I’ve really missed it.

“My dad volunteered with Eastbourne RNLI as a launch authority for more than 20 years so it was something I’d always wanted to do – and now William has a special connection with lifeboats too.”

Emily’s husband Rob also works with Sussex Police and they have an older daughter three-year-old Maddie.

Emily and Julian both make up crew members as part of Brighton’s lifeboat station at the Marina. The crew provide a 24/7 on call search and rescue service along the Sussex coastline between Newhaven and Shoreham with the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Random Harvest.