Sussex Neighbourhood Watch plea: ‘Don’t be a keyboard warrior’

The group says that many people either behave like keyboard warriors or simply do not think before they act online.

A spokesman for the neighbourhood network support group said: “Both intentional disrespect and lack of consideration can impact others in a variety of ways.

“Quite how depends on what has been said or done, their personal situation, their circumstances, personality and resilience.

Sussex Neighbourhood Watch is calling for 'respect' online

“The effects could be embarrassment, mental trauma, an unwanted digital footprint, losing out on a job, becoming a victim of crime, or a viral torrent of wider abuse.

“Often, if those responsible put themselves in others’ shoes, they may be genuinely horrified when they realise the effects.

“Many online abusers, however, gain satisfaction and even pleasure from their actions.”

The group urges people to voice opinions, beliefs, and agreement or disagreement with others “in a balanced, objective, tolerant way.

“This will earn you wider respect than out-and-out attacking speech, or blindly following or spreading what others say.

“Don’t be a ‘keyboard warrior’ by saying something to, or about someone online that you wouldn’t say to their face.