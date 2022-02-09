Sussex hot tub company wins national award

Euphoria Lifestyle was awarded Silver in the Best Use of Digital Media category at the annual ceremony held in Coventry.

Leading the way for the water leisure industry, the UK trade associations, SPATA (Swimming Pool and Allied Trades Association) and BISHTA (British and Irish Spa and Hot Tub Association) annually invite their members to enter the British Pool & Hot Tub Awards.

The combined swimming pool, spa, hot tub and wellness industry awards attract entries from companies across Britain, celebrating the best of construction, design, installation, retail, hire, service and innovation.

Euphoria Lifestyle awarded Silver in the Best Use of Digital Media Category.

With 32 categories to be contested, this year’s winning and highly commended entries demonstrate the breadth of talent and commitment to quality and service in the industry. Mike Robinson, managing director at Euphoria Lifestyle, said: “Over the past few years, online sales and communication have become a key part of our business. To help customers with their hot tub purchases, we implemented an augmented reality tool on our website to experience what a new hot tub or exercise spa would look like in their home or garden before making a purchase.

“We have received fantastic feedback from our customers on this tool, so we are delighted that the BISHTA judges have awarded us a Silver award at this year’s British Pool & Hot Tub Awards.”

Euphoria Lifestyle has won BISHTA awards in previous years. In 2020 it was awarded Silver in the Residential Hot Tubs £7,000 to £14,000 category and in 2021 it was awarded Silver in the Swim /Exercise Spas Category and Silver in the Residential Hot Tubs £7,000 to £14,000 Category.

The demand of pools and hot tubs has massively increased over the past two years with many homeowners considering them to enhance their home, lifestyle, and wellbeing.

Both SPATA and BISHTA work on behalf of the industry, with the consumer at the forefront of their work, setting standards and providing a code of ethics that their members are expected to abide by.

Partners and Sponsors of the 2022 British Pool & Hot Tub Awards included AstralPool UK, Complete Pool Controls, Fairlocks Pool Products, Golden Coast, Heatstar, Jacuzzi, and What Pool & Hot Tub Magazine.

To view all of the 2022 BISHTA winners, visit www.bishta.co.uk