Sussex heroes named on Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021

The Queen’s Birthday Honours Lists 2021 recognise the outstanding achievements of people across the UK.

The honours list demonstrates the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds.

Among the most notable names to be honoured are; singer Alison Moyet; FA Women’s Professional Game Director Kelly Simmons, author and veterinary surgeon Marc Abraham and Chichester College Group CEO Shelagh Jane Legrave.

Alison Moyet, pictured at the Royal Albert Hall, is awarded an MBE for services to music. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) SUS-211106-114851001

Here is the full list.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE):

- Sara Llewellin. Chief Executive Officer, Barrow Cadbury Trust. For services to Social Justice. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Shelagh Legrave, chief executive at Chichester College Group, soon to be the FE Commissioner, is given a CBE for services to education.

- Oluwole Olatunde Kolade. Managing Partner, Livingbridge. For services to Financial Services. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

- Shelagh Jane Legrave OBE. Chief Executive Officer, Chichester College Group. For services to Education. (Midhurst, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

- Kristina Louise Barnett. Chief Executive Officer, ICE Benevolent Fund. For services to Civil Engineers and their Families. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Carol Bates. founder, Crawley Old Girls is awarded a BEM for services to football and inclusion

- Marc Lee Abraham. Veterinary Surgeon. For services to Animal Welfare. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- Peter Ambrose Barber. For services to Architecture. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- Hannah Kate Bernard. Head of Business Banking, Barclays. For services to Financial Services during Covid-19. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- John Freeman Collins. Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Santander. For services to Financial Services during Covid-19. (Robertsbridge, East Sussex)

Vet Marc Abraham (pictured at Glebe School Fete) is handed an OBE for services to animal welfare.

- Lisa Catherine King. Director of Communications and External Relations, Refuge. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Hove, East Sussex)

- Kelly Simmons MBE. Director, Women’s Professional Game, Football Association. For services to Women’s Football. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

- Elizabeth Batten. Disability Living Allowance Project Co-ordinator, Amaze. For services to Young People with Disabilities and Vulnerable Families. (Henfield, West Sussex)

- Debbie Anne Bellisio. Operational Manager, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

- Rebecca Alice Dean. Co-founder, The Girls’ Network. For services to Female Empowerment and Young Girls. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Rebecca Dean (pictured second from right), co-founder of The Girls' Network, is honoured with an MBE for services to female empowerment and young girls.

- Dr Jerry Hill. Chief Medical Adviser, British Horseracing Association. For services to British Horseracing during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

- Stephen Albert Andrew Jaggs. Ceremonial Works Manager and Associate Serjeant at Arms, Houses of Parliament. For Parliamentary and voluntary service. (Hassocks, West Sussex)

- Elizabeth Avril Karter. Therapist in Gambling Addiction. For services to Gambling Addiction in Women. (Worthing, West Sussex)

- Richard Lederle. Immigration Enforcement Manager, Home Office. For services to the Immigration System and Protecting Vulnerable People. (Crawley, West Sussex)

- Mark Forrest Mathieson. Lead Partner, Technical Services, McLaren Racing. For services to the Ventilator Challenge. (Rogate, West Sussex)

- Angela Joan Mooney. For services to Social Care in Hammersmith and Fulham. (Crawley, West Sussex)

- Kelly Pierce-Nergaard. Lately Midwifery Matron for Public Health and Education, Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS particularly during Covid-19. (Chichester, West Sussex)

- Captain Kate West. Aviation Ambassador. For services to Aviation. (Horsham, West Sussex)

- Genevieve Alison-Jane Ballard (Alison Moyet). Singer, Songwriter. For services to Music. (Hove, East Sussex)

- Nadine Rohanda Smith Wray Willow Benjamin. British Lyric Soprano and Creative Empowerment Mentor. For services to Opera. (Hove, East Sussex)

- Allan James Clayton. Opera Singer. For services to Opera. (Lewes, East Sussex)

- Crispian Hilary Vincent Collins. Chair, Grants Committee, Trusthouse Charitable Foundation and Trustee, Safe Child Thailand. For charitable services in the UK and the International Voluntary Sector. (Eridge Green, East Sussex)

- Leigh John Curtis. Director of Operations, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex. For services to the Air Ambulance Service particularly during Covid-19. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

- Patrice Eunice Lawrence. Author. For services to Literature. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

- Rachel May Ledwith. London Manager, FareShare. For services to charitable Food Provision during Covid-19. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

- Emma Pearne. Deputy Head, Covid-19 Bus Service Support Grant Funding, Department for Transport. For services to Transport and the Covid-19 Response. (Hastings, East Sussex)

- Christopher Jamie Varrall. Police Inspector, Sussex Police. For services to Policing. (Battle, East Sussex)

- Howard John Wardle. For services to the community in Eastbourne, East Sussex. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM):

- Carol Geraldine Bates. Founder, Crawley Old Girls. For services to Football and Inclusion. (Crawley, West Sussex)

- Andrew Peter Morgan. Visits Officer and Water Safety Volunteer, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Shoreham Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex)

- Blanche Louise Back. Residential Care Manager, Blind Veterans UK. For services to Visually Impaired Ex-Service Men and Women during Covid-19. (Peacehaven, East Sussex)

- Samantha Marley. Branch Staff, Barclays. For services to Financial Services and the community in Hastings during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Bexhill, East Sussex)

- Lynda Shepherd. For services to the community in Kilndown, Kent. (Wadhurst, East Sussex)

- Kristin Michelle Stevenson. For services to the community in Ticehurst, East Sussex during Covid-19. (Ticehurst, East Sussex)

- Donna Angelique Webster. Deputy Head of Communications, Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to the NHS particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal, (QAM)

- Fionna Moore, South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Medical Director. For her contribution to significant changes in UK pre-hospital practice. She is one of just six recipients to receive the medal.