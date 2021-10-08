Sussex ‘Fuel Fairy’ on new mission after thanks from grateful drivers

Businesswoman Sara Ellis, who lives near Billingshurst, is hoping people will support a fundraiser she has launched in aid of Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill.

Sara orginally came to the rescue of thousands of drivers when pandemonium first broke out in a Sussex-wide frantic search for fuel.

She set up a Facebook page - Fuel Updates Sussex - allowing people to post live updates on where petrol and diesel are available.

'Fuel Fairy' Sara Ellis with her husband Mark and children Luke, Evie and Olivia

And grateful drivers - who dubbed Sara The Fuel Fairy - are so thankful they have been asking Sara how they can repay her.

“I don’t want anything for me,” she said. “I was only trying to help people.”

But then mum-of-three Sara hit on the idea of helping Woodlands Meed School which offers specialist care and education to children aged from two to 19, including Sara’s own son Luke, 17.

“Woodlands Meed school has changed my family’s life forever,” she said.

“The school is for children with all disabilities and is amazing. I am forever grateful.

“Many of the community have asked how they can give back. I would love for something good to come out of this difficult time.”