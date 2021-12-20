Success at East Grinstead Prostate Cancer screening event

On Saturday, November 27, the East Grinstead and District Lions Club sponsored and organised a free PSA screening event. The event was open to men between the ages of 45 and 80. Delivered by the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO), more than 500 samples were taken to detect early signs of cancer. The event, held at the Meridian Hall in East Grinstead, was a huge success. This, along with similar events across the country, have helped thousands of men to detect and receive the necessary treatment. The PSA test measures the level of Prostate-specific antigen in a man’s blood and this is done by a blood test. The EG Lions will be hosting another PSA screening event in Autumn 2022.