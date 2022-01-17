Storrington Rotary recycling scheme raises charity funds

The scheme has provided a valuable service to the community and at the same time, helped to make the area ‘green’.

Christmas trees were collected from residents after twelfth night then recycled at an Ashington farm to provide material for use on local footpaths - all for a minimum donation of £5 per tree.

The scheme was publicised by articles in local magazines, posters in local shops and garden centres and handing out leaflets at the Rotary book stall in Storrington and during Rotary’s Christmas collections.

Rotarians Ken Collins and John Ollerton collecting Christmas trees for recycling.

Trees were collected from most of the RH20 postcode including Pulborough, Storrington and surrounding villages.

Rotarians have reported that the collecting went smoothly and 426 trees were collected raising £2,600 which is being donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, Turning Tides, Family Support Work and other charitable causes supported by Rotary.

All the trees are now chipped with the residue ready for use. The chipping operation was undertaken by Rob Dakin of Findon Valley Tree Care who donated his fee to the charities.

Rotary’s project coordinators, Mark and Lynn Foss said: “We are really pleased with how the project went and the very positive comments by many residents. We had a large number of new customers this year and we anticipate more trees next year. For a small donation, residents can avoid all the inconvenience and mess of transporting trees to the tip or burning them, knowing that they will have a ‘green’ end use and that very worthwhile charities will benefit in the process.”