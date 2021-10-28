Storrington ‘Grub Club’ offers fun and free meals to families in need
Fun and games and free meals are on offer to families in need at a holiday ‘Grub Club’ in Storrington.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 10:38 am
Horsham District Council’s neighbourhood wardens have been working with local organisations to support the club at the village’s leisure centre.
Over the October half-term and Christmas school holidays, leisure centre and holiday camp provider Premier Education are offering free places on the sessions to local families in need, providing full days of fun and games, along with free meals.
Council wardens liaised with the local Waitrose store which donated £1,000 to help fund the initiative.