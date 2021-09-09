Storrington campsite named the best in the South East

Little Rock Cottage Camping and Glamping was named the best campsite by holiday website pitchup.com

The site is on a wild three-acre field at the foot of the South Downs shared with lots of wildlife including deer, foxes, badgers, herons and buzzards.

And 100 per cent of its guests describe the space as peaceful. Of the site, guests say it’s a ‘great escape…. Near towns but feels isolated’, ‘an amazing site with perfect individual pitches’ and ‘secluded and well maintained’, pitchup.com said.

Little Rock Cottage and Camping and Glamping scored 5/5 on location, value for money, customer service, cleanliness, child friendliness and accommodation with 96 per cent of guests said they would recommend the site to a friend and 95 per cent said they would stay here again.