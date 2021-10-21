Storm Aurore: Flooding causes havoc across Horsham district

The Met Office issued amber and yellow rain warnings as the storm blew in from Europe bringing high winds and widespread flooding.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said they had “30+ emergency call-outs since midnight so we are working around the clock to get the network clear and open where possible.”

And a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said today: “Last night between the hours of 8pm and 12.30am Joint Fire Control received 90 calls to incidents in West Sussex – the majority being flooding-related.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received scores of calls

“Some of the 999 calls we received were to assist stranded vehicles and to pump floodwater from affected properties.

“At 22.06pm we were mobilised to a flooding in a property at Pulborough Road, Cootham. One crew from Lancing attended and gave advice to the occupiers.

“Later on at 22.23pm we were mobilised to another flooded property at Warninglid Lane, Plummers Plain.

“On arrival, crews from Billingshurst inspected the scene but no action was required.

“The following hour at 23.25pm crews from Horsham were called to flooding at Faygate Roundabout, Faygate.