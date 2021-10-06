Stop feeding foxes: Horsham council speaks out after animals wreck cars

Residents in a Horsham neighbourhood say they have been plagued for months by foxes chewing through their vehicles’ brake cables and electrical wires.

People living in Spencer’s Road have been most badly affected and are having to ‘fox-proof’ their cars by covering them with tarpaulins overnight.

They say that thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to a number of vehicles, and that surrounding areas have been left covered in fox faeces and vomit.

Foxes are damaging cars in Horsham

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “It is extremely regrettable that such levels of damage have been caused by foxes in this particular area recently.

“There have been similar episodes of foxes damaging cars across the UK in recent years.

“Foxes are not classed as vermin and as a wild animal are protected by various Acts of Parliament to ensure they are not subject to cruelty.

“Environmental enforcement powers are therefore very limited.

“Part of the solution is for residents to stop feeding foxes which encourages them to inhabit a specific area, and the council’s neighbourhood wardens have been advising this for a number of months in and around this neighbourhood.

“We would also encourage residents to inspect their vehicles regularly and, where appropriate and possible, to take measures to prevent foxes from damaging the underside of their cars.

“Additionally, the council’s waste, recycling and street cleansing team are inspecting the neighbourhood and will arrange to clean up pavements in the affected areas where necessary.”