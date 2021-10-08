St Catherine's Hospice benefits from generous donation from insurance company

They recently asked their staff who they would like to support for the upcoming national Hospice Care Week (4th – 8th October).

The overwhelming response had St Catherine’s Hospice come out on top. Many staff have had some level of relationship with the local hospice which provides end-of-life care for people and support for close family members and/or friends.

Left to right: Neil Collis – Senior Vice President, CHUBB Insurance, Suzanne Davies – Head Corporate Fundraiser at St Catherine’s, Simon Orsborn – Senior Programme Manager / Charity Committee Representative, CHUBB Insurance.

Simon Orsborn at CHUBB said: “It’s just wonderful that we’ve been able to make this donation to St Catherine’s.

"We have raised funds for them before and we know this will really help them, especially after they’ve had to cancel many events because of coronavirus. We’re especially thrilled to be able to continue our support of the hospice as they work towards a fantastic new facility in Pease Pottage.

"This will provide the ever growing population of Crawley and the surrounding areas with all their amazing services associated with terminal illnesses, caring for others or dealing with the loss of someone close.”

Suzanne Davies, Corporate Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said “We’re very grateful to CHUBB for their generous £1,000 donation. It is only thanks to the support of our community that we’re able to provide expert end of life care when it’s needed most. We’re excited to continue to work with CHUBB as our plans for a new, larger hospice that will allow us to provide even more care to even more people in our community develop .”