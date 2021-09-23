People living in Southview Road originally planned to have a street party after the first lockdown to celebrate getting back to normality – but then the UK went into a further two lockdowns before they could all get together.

It finally took place on Saturday (September 18), with residents holding a raffle, which raised £166.37 for Cancer Research. There was also music from a local brass band, ‘Zumba with Jo’ got everybody up dancing, Lee Pryor, the lead singer of Whole Lotta Led, a professional tribute band to Led Zeppelin, did an hour of acoustic numbers, and a DJ played everyone’s favourite tunes into the evening.

Fran Pryor, 73, was one of the many people who joined in the celebrations. She said: “It was brilliant. The party was very successful and it was so nice seeing the children play together.

“Everybody made a dish to bring to the party, someone made a huge pot of homemade paella, and there was homemade curries, everything was made from scratch, it was lovely.

“We had a great big spread of food which was nice, it made a change from the Tesco’s sausage rolls that you normally get, everyone really did well with the food.”

1. Street party in Southview Road, Southwick. Pic S Robards Photo Sales

