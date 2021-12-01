Shocked villagers rally to help family whose home was destroyed by fire

Fire crews from around the area rushed to the scene when the blaze took hold in Ravenscroft at around 3.30pm.

Neighbours said the family was out at the time but had ‘lost everything,’ including Christmas presents, in the fire.

Now the community has come together to raise cash, clothes and toys - and raised nearly £4,000 within hours.

Scene of the fire in Ravenscroft, Storrington

Stacey Mitchell, who organised a GoFundMe appeal, said the fire had left “a family of two young children with absolutely nothing! Losing family pets and all their children’s Christmas presents which were stored away.

“A horrific situation to be in four weeks until Christmas.

“This may be a big ask with the current Covid situation having an impact on finances, but these parents need your help to ensure their children have at least something for Christmas.”

She added: “The family really appreciate your generosity and thank each and everyone of you. This will help them so much,”

Fire crews battling the blaze at a house in Ravenscroft, Storrington

Offers of help have now been pouring in and drop off places for donations of clothes, shoes and toys have also now been arranged at Dab Hands Just Cuts in Horsham town centre and at The Glebe Surgery in Storrington.

Anyone who wants to help can see https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-blaze-family-home-ruined?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3YRk_r6Aw3p74um2OffAgdyKrXNM3OcSmXXnx3WpcufqdVTGpQMFTz6FwMeanwhile, a fire crew from Worthing were back on the scene of the blaze this morning (Wednesday) to carry out a re-inspection and make sure that all hot spots had been put out.