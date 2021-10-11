‘She was always so full of life’: Devastated family pay tribute to mum, 48

Lisa Bonwick, 48, was riding her motorcycle on the A26 at Ringmer on September 26 when she was involved in a crash with a car at around 3.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “She sadly died at the scene.”

And, paying tribute to Lisa this week, her family said: “She was a wonderful mum to two girls and a nanny to a granddaughter.

Lisa Bonwick

“She was an inspiration to many and loved and adored by many more, especially by the people of East Grinstead where she lived most of her life.

“She was always so full of life and lit up a room with her infectious laugh and smile.

“For the last four years of her life, riding her motorbike was her favourite hobby with her partner.

“Everybody around her is devastated that she was taken away from us so young and in such a tragic way.”

Police investigating the collision arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.