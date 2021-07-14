Three of his works were on show in the Centenary Unlocked Exhibition at The Mall Galleries, in London, last week and one, an oil on linen called Wood Stack, Dover Lane, was chosen for the SGFA President’s Award.

Stuart, of Salisbury Road, said winning the award had made his hard work worthwhile and he was excited to see his paintings on display.

He added: “I was really delighted to receive the Society of Graphic Fine Art President’s Award, especially as there were so many wonderful works in this exhibition.

“These three paintings were completed during lockdown and concentrating on the details certainly kept me busy.

“It was very exciting seeing the three paintings hanging as a group at the prestigious Mall Galleries in London and it made the hard work worthwhile.”

Les Williams, SGFA president, praised Wood Stack, Dover Lane, in particular and said ‘the stunning, detailed painting had an almost three dimensional quality’.

Stuart said the painting had been very complicated and it had kept him occupied at the beginning of the year. It was inspired by one of his favourite walks through the woods north of Worthing

Worthing artist Stuart Stanley with his award-winning oil on linen painting Wood Stack, Dover Lane

Wood Stack, Dover Lane, measures 100cm x 70cm and is priced at £2,750, while Winter Trees by Water and Friday Street are both 100cm x 80cm and priced £3,000.

For more information about Stuart’s work, visit www.stuartstanley.co.uk