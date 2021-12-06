See 20 pictures from wonderful Findon Village Church Christmas Tree Festival

As well as the trees to tour, there was an instant raffle, Christmas gifts, an elf treasure hunt and children’s lucky dip. Half the proceeds for the refreshments went to Friends of St John the Baptist Church Findon, which is currently raising money to repair the church door.

Christine Griffin, one of the organisers, said: “The church looked absolutely wonderful. We had a fantastic weekend with more than 1,300 through the door over the two days. It was a huge success. The atmosphere was that everybody was just so glad to be out and celebrating Christmas. Everybody was so generous.”

The Granny Tree by Margaret Allen was celebrating her eight grandchildren. She said: “We have three children and between them, they have eight children, so that makes me Granny to eight. The richness, joy and wonderful experiences that we have had over the years inspired me to crochet these ‘granny squares’ and include the grandchildren with their initials.”

