South London Animal Investigation Network – SLAIN – have issued an appeal to find the man after the animal was found in Squirrel Close, Langley Green on September 2.

The injuries are thought to have been inflicted by a human, SLAIN said.

The group is appealing for video footage from the area and it said it is working with a specialist forensic CCTV company.

The cat is understood to have disappeared from its home on the afternoon of September 1 before its body was found the next day.

SLAIN wants anyone who saw anything suspicious, who has CCTV between 10am on September 1 and midday on September 2 or who saw a man dressed in black with a head torch to get in touch.

They also want to hear from anyone who suffered damage to their property or fences in the area or who noticed garden furniture which had been moved around.