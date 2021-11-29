Santa to visit villages around Horsham ... by ‘flying bedstead’

He will be visiting Billingshurst, Barns Green, Loxwood, Rudgwick, Slinfold and Wisborough Green for 13 nights from Friday December 3 until Saturday December 18.

The tour is being organised by Billingshurst and District Lions Club who say that Santa may be joined on some nights this year by Mrs Claus.

He will be touring eight different areas of Billingshurst, covering as many new estates as possible, along with the other nearby villages.

Santa's flying bedstead

His routes and timetables can be found on the website billingshurstlions.org and on Facebook.

For safety, Santa will be walking behind his ‘flying bedstead’ with its lights twinkling and bed knobs glowing, waving and wishing everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

His Elves will gratefully receive any donations in their socially distanced buckets on broom handles. Donations can also be made on ‘Just Giving’ on the website and Facebook, in the Jengers Mead Bookshop, or by using the ‘Feed the Lions’ collecting jars.

Santa will have his GPS Tracker ‘Track Santa’ for people to follow his whereabouts by finding the link on the website or by downloading the ‘Track Server’ app and entering the user name BDLC.

Wherever possible, Santa’s flying bedstead will stop to ‘land’ in certain places, pausing for a while for Santa to meet as many people as possible.