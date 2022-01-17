Rustington historian’s funeral procession will allow villagers to pay respects

Mary, who was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2012, passed away on December 27, 2021, aged 91.

She dedicated many years to raising awareness of Rustington’s long and fascinating history and will be remembered for her great service to the village community.

With the help of her husband, Bev Taylor, Mary did a wealth of research about the village and its people, and published a number of books.

Mary Taylor at Rustington Museum in 2011, holding the 1944 diary of Edgar Sopp, part of a Rustington at War exhibition. Picture: Gerald Thompson L24142H11

Sons Andrew and Graeme have organised a private family cremation and public memorial service on the same day, with a funeral procession as part of the morning’s proceedings.

The procession will take in some of the key places in the village for Mary and it is hoped people will pay their respects, perhaps by applauding as the hearse passes by on Wednesday, January 26.

Graeme said: “The hearse will come to our home around 10am. We will then proceed to drive through the village so that local people can pay their respects as the hearse goes by.

“We will then have the memorial service at Rustington Parish Church at 1.30pm on the same day, all welcome, followed by the wake at The Woodlands Centre.”

The service at Worthing Crematorium at 11am will be for family only.

The route for the procession will be North Lane into Henry Avenue, to where the Taylor family used to live at No.14.

Then left into Tennyson Avenue, left again into Chaucer Avenue and left into Milton Avenue, taking them past the first house Mary and Bev rented, No.33 Milton Avenue, on the corner of Milton Avenue and Chaucer Avenue.

The hearse will then proceed back into Henry Avenue to turn right at the mini roundabout into The Street. It will head slowly past The Lamb pub, which Bev’s parents used to run, and towards the shops.

At the traffic lights, the hearse will proceed past Mary’s childhood house, now No.40 Ash Lane, before continuing to the crematorium.