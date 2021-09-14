“You see all your friends doing stuff with their kids and you know that your kids want to do the same – but we just can’t.”

Those were the words of a mum whose brave four-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer two years ago.

George Pannell has stage-four neuroblastoma, which the NHS describes as ‘a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children’.

George and his mum, Roxanne, from Rustington, in hospital undergoing treatment for his stage four neuroblastoma

A fundraising drive is now underway in the hope George will be able to go on a camping holiday with his parents and his seven brothers and sisters, who live in Rustington.

His mum, Roxanne, 36, said: “If we could raise the money, George no longer has to miss out. He has missed out on so many days out and trips due to his treatment, and he wouldn’t have to do that anymore.”

George’s treatment means the family is unable to use second-hand goods and everything has to be brought brand-new, and he can only eat fresh food.

An online fundraising page has so far seen enough donations to cover a tent, but his family hopes to raise £4,000 to also fund a trailer and temperature-controlled fridge for George’s medicine and food.

George Pannell, age 4, has stage four neuroblastoma, and his family from Rustington are trying to fundraise to take him on holiday with all of his brothers and sisters

Roxanne said: “He would love to be with all of his brothers and sisters, making memories altogether as a family as it should be.

“It is really upsetting when your child has cancer and you don’t know what is going to happen.

“You see all your friends doing stuff with their kids and you know that your kids want to do the same but we just can’t.

“It would mean the world to us if we could get the right amount of stuff we need and the things we need to be safe for George as well.”

George with his seven siblings, all pictured together wearing the Brighton and Hove Albion football kit

The family is hoping donations made online will cover half the cost of the holiday and the equipment needed, with them funding the other half.

“The donations mean so much to us,” Roxanne said.

“We just about make ends meet as it is and knowing there are people out there trying to make it happen for you and they don’t even know you is overwhelming.

“I am eternally grateful that people are trying to make it happen for my child.”