Rockinghorse charity to hold collection stands in Haywards Heath

Rockinghorse charity will be holding two stalls at Orchard's shopping centre in Haywards Heath. Picture: Jim Holden SUS-210727-111354001

Rockinghorse will be at Orchards Shopping Centre on Saturday, July 31 with stalls outside the main entrance and outside Marks & Spencer from 9am-4pm.

Along with collection tins and information about its work, the Brighton-based charity will also have a ‘guess the number of sweets in a jar’ competition and a tombola on their stalls where you can win some fun prizes.

Amanda Hetherington, fundraising manager at Rockinghorse, is looking forward to being in the Orchards after being unable to hold the charity’s usual fundraisers due to Covid-19.

She said: “It’s great to be able to get out and about to meet our supporters face to face and let them know about how important their donations are in helping us carry on our work.

“We fund lots of projects in the Princess Royal Hospital so it’ll be lovely to show people the real difference they can make to children and families in their local community.”

All the money raised will go towards helping the charity fund a range of projects at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and other healthcare settings such as the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and Chalkhill Mental Health Hospital at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

These projects include sensory equipment for premature babies being cared for in the SCBU who need more visual stimulation as they reach the end of their stay, and an activities programme for young people being treated at Chalkhill, the only in-patient mental health facility for young people in the southeast.