Remembrance Sunday: How to pay your respects in Midhurst and Petworth

The day has been described as ‘a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life’, by the Royal British Legion.

Arrangements for Remembrance in Petworth are lead by Petworth Town Council, assisted by St Mary’s and the Royal British Legion, Petworth Branch.

Remembrance in Petworth in 2021 will resume the successful model used in past years, a spokesman said. On Armistice Day, November 11, there will be a simple Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at 10:45 am, with the laying of a limited number of wreaths.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 14, we will hold our traditional church parade, lead by the Petworth Town Band, leaving the RBL Club at 2:30pm to march to St Mary’s.

There will be a Remembrance Service at 3pm, to be followed immediately by an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, with the laying of wreaths. There will then be a march back to the RBL Club in Grove Street

Cllr Liz Singleton, chairman of Petworth Town Council: “We are incredibly lucky to be able to hold a parade and honour our fallen soldiers this year.

"We at Petworth Town Council are proud to lead this event not only to commemorate those who have tragically lost their lives in war but also to honour the Royal British Legion (RBL) – formed 100 years ago and they still perform such important work for our service men and women to this day.”

In Midhurst, town dignitaries and those wishing to pay their respects will be meeting at the cenotaph in Church Hill on Sunday, November 14.

Church Road will be closed from about 10.45am, a council spokesperson said, ahead of a service at the parish church.

Anyone is welcome to go into Midhurst Parish Church for the Remembrance Sunday Service followed by a minutes silence at 11am.