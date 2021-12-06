This rare snow bunting was pictured by Kevin Long in East Worthing

Kevin Long, of Kevin and Rae Photography took these pictures of a snow bunting before it continued on its winter migration.

He said: “I thought I’d report sightings of a snow bunting in Worthing – a bird that stops off on our coasts but is rarely seen.

“These were photographed on Sunday, November 28, in West Worthing. They are here for a brief stop-off before heading to Europe for the winter. Really interesting and good-looking bird.”

The RSPB describes the birds as ‘very large buntings, with striking ‘snowy’ plumages. The charity says males in summer have all-white heads and underparts contrasting with a black mantle and wing tips, while females are more mottled. In autumn and winter, the birds develop a sandy/buff wash to their plumage and males have more mottled upperparts.

“Globally, they breed around the arctic from Scandinavia to Alaska, Canada and Greenland and migrate south in winter,” the RSPB says. “They are a scarce breeding species in the UK, in Scotland, making them an Amber List species. They are more widespread in winter in the north and east when residents are joined by continental birds. They are listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife & Countryside Act.”

