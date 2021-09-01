Radio star holidays near Horsham and enjoys Sussex village pub
A radio star has said holidaying in Horsham is better than a break in Barcelona.
Stig Abell, who presents the Times Radio breakfast show, spent five days in an AirBnB in Warnham last week – picking Horsham District over a foreign holiday.
On yesterday’s [August 31] show he argued that his break in Sussex was a better holiday than his co-host Aasmah Mir’s trip to Barcelona.
He said the journey was shorter and he didn’t have to do a PCR test.
The 41-year-old Londoner told this newspaper: “It’s really accessible – the countryside is beautiful.
“I had a really nice time.”
Stig, who has previously worked for LBC Radio and often appears on BBC Radio 4, praised the weather in Horsham.
He added: “It’s got a bit of a microclimate. It was 20 odd degrees and the sun came out a bit and everything looked green and lovely.
“It made you feel borderline patriotic. It’s never too hot, it’s never too cold.
“[Horsham is] an advert for England.”
While holidaying in the district Stig visited several pubs in the area, including the parrot in Forest Green and the Chequers Inn in Rudgwick.
He added: “[The Chequers Inn does] really nice pub food. They have got this lovely garden. It was a really lovely, safe place to go.”