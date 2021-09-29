Pupils at school near Horsham in isolation after testing positive for Covid

A total of 73 students at Christ’s Hospital school are isolating at home and three members of staff are in isolation following positive tests.

The numbers of pupils and staff affected has reduced from the previous week.

A spokesperson for the school said: “In accordance with guidance from Public Health England and the Department for Education, Christ’s Hospital opened at the beginning of the academic year and welcomed staff and pupils back to the school site with a reduction in Covid restrictions.

Coronavirus

“As predicted by the Government, Christ’s Hospital, like many other schools, saw an increase in positive cases after the first week of term.

“Christ’s Hospital has taken the necessary steps to protect the safety of its pupils and staff and, in line with current government guidance, the school has consulted with public health services and acted on their advice in responding to these cases.

“Case numbers are dropping in response to our reintroduction of a number of controls to reduce the spread of infection.

“Currently there are 73 pupils at home following a positive test. Three members of staff are in isolation following a positive test.”

Nationally, it has been reported that as of September 22, there were 100,000 children absent from school throughout the country due to Covid.