Pulborough singer in tribute to Captain Tom

Anabel Mather has recorded a tribute song to Captain Tom

Anabel is in her second year at Farnham University of the Creative Arts studying music composition and technology.

The song was written by Phil Ryder, a Farnham resident who has written and released many songs in the last few years.

It is in a military style to reflect Sir Tom’s military background and pays tribute to his selfless efforts to raise funds for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic by his determination to walk 100 times round the garden of his home.

The front cover of the tribute to Captain Tom

The song was produced by Stuart Epps, an experienced producer who has worked with very many famous acts including Sir Elton John, Oasis, Robbie Williams and Led Zeppelin.

Another of Phil’s songs, also sung by Anabel - Can’t Say Goodbye - is being released at the same time.

Anabel’s vocal track was recorded before the last lockdown in Farnham UCA’s studio and Phil’s keyboard backing and the drums recorded in the Mayfair Studio, Churt.

Anabel is working on an album of new songs by Phil and has now recorded seven of them.

The last few will be recorded when Covid restrictions allow recording in a studio again.

The song ‘Tribute to Sir Tom Moore’ is being released under ‘Phil Ryder featuring Anabel Mather’.