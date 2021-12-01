Pulborough graduate wins college award
Pulborough born Harry Wardell received the Principal’s Prize for outstanding academic acheivement at City of Glasgow College.
Harry graduated with a HND in marine engineering on Monday, November 22.
Harry said: “It is nice to know that all my hard work over the years has been recognised. However, it wouldn’t have been possible without help from the college. All my lectures have been amazingly helpful, providing great support, especially over the Covid period. I now plan to join a cruise ship and begin a long and happy career.
I was inspired to join the Merchant Navy by my Grandpa, as it was something he wished he had done when he was younger. I really wouldn’t be here without the support I’ve had from him and my family.”
Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, said: “I am always delighted to personally congratulate each and every student as we confer their qualifications. Graduation is a major highlight in our college calendar, and the prizes we award rightly recognise those individuals who have excelled in their studies, and who stood out as exemplary classmates and students. Harry should be very proud of his achievement.”