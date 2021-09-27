£8,000 raised for children’s charity at golf day in Ditchling

Despite the weather, 66 keen golfers making up 17 teams had a tee-rrific day, raising £8,350 for Rockinghorse during the event held at Mid Sussex Golf Club on Friday, September 10.

Janella Merritt, head of fundraising at Rockinghorse, thanked all the players, sponsors and Mid Sussex Golf Club for hosting the event.

She said: “It’s lovely to be able to see everyone today and we really hope all the players enjoyed the course, despite the weather.

Shane Wills from ESW Accountants with teammates Mark Stokes and Phil Kennedy SUS-210920-121722001

“Our golf days are always such great fundraising events for Rockinghorse so it’s great to be able to see everyone and thank them in person for so generously supporting our work.

“The money raised today will go towards funding a range of projects that will help hundreds of families with sick children across Sussex”.

Set in the stunning surroundings of the South Downs, Mid Sussex Golf Club proved to be a wonderful venue for the teams to enjoy 18 holes of golf followed by lunch, raffle and prizes handed out to the longest drive, nearest the pin, nearest the line, winning player and winning team.

The overall winning team came from recruitment company Synchronicity which will have its name engraved on the Rockinghorse Golf Day trophy, donated by James Ross Jewellers.

Anthony Eagle from Synchronicity with the trophy for winning team with Chris Stevens from FRP and Janella Merritt from Rockinghorse SUS-210920-121701001

The event was generously supported by sponsors FRP along with co-sponsors Sussex Business Times, and prizes were kindly donated by Mid Sussex, East Brighton, Bletchingley and Goodwood golf courses, Buxted Park, Giggling Squid restaurant and the Griffin Belle Public House and Hotel amongst others.

Chris Stevens from sponsor FRP, said: “We were delighted to support the Rockinghorse golf day yet again this year and will continue to do so in the years to come. It’s such a fantastic charity.

“And without the support of everyone at the golf day this year it wouldn’t be as successful as it is so we hope to see everyone at next year’s event!”

This event is just one of many that the charity has coming up over the next few months including a bonfire quiz night in November to various challenge events that people can sign up for.

