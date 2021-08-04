£3,400 raised for Burgess Hill school at Rotary charity golf day

Eighteen teams took part in the successful fundraiser at Haywards Heath Golf Club on Thursday, July 22, and the event was overseen by the club’s incoming president, Jaime Wallden.

He said: “It was a win-win situation at the Rotary charity golf day this year!”

Enjoying wonderful hot weather, the competition was won by the Wanderers team captained by John York, with John Dawson of the Vets team winning the prize for best individual score.

The Wanderers team who won the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield's charity golf day SUS-210208-101810001

The event was generously supported by local businesses with sponsorship and advertising, and an auction was held where well-qualified estate agent Jaime acted as auctioneer.

A total of £3,400 was raised for the Woodlands Meed School.

The organisers, Peter Stevenson, Mike Harper and other assisting Rotarians, would like to thank Haywards Heath Golf Club for their allowing the annual event to take place at its facilities.