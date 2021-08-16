Police appeal after woman ‘seriously injured’ in A29 crash

Police say that the motorcyclist was travelling on the A29 Bognor Road when she was involved in a collision with a grey Januar X-Type at around 12.45pm on Sunday, July 18.

A spokesman said: “The 44-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

“Police are keen to identify anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or have dash cam footage from the area at the time.

Sussex Police. SUS-180108-084653001