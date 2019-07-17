‘Please help our animals’: Horsham rescue centre in plea for new home

An animal rescue centre being forced out of its home to make way for a major re-development is stepping up a search for new premises.

The family-run Holbrook Animal Rescue has been operating from its current site in Old Holbrook, Horsham, for the past 25 years.

Holbrook Animal Rescue Centre owners Laura and Cliff Santini with Laura's mum Sylvia Bradbury. Photo: Steve Robards SR1807357 SUS-180322-174308001

But it is now having to move because the north Horsham area - where the animal centre is sited - is earmarked for the building of a new 2,750-house estate.

However the rescue centre is determined to carry on its much-needed work helping to care for stray and unwanted animals. It has launched an ambitious £1.5 million appeal.

Cliff and Laura Santini, who run the centre - a registered charity - said: “We are funded entirely from donations and every penny goes to the animals.

“We have always tried to help re-home, foster or in some cases keep the animals here with us as residents.

“These would be the ones that nobody else wants, they could be the elderly, one eyed, three legged, you know the ones.

“We look after them, give them love, care and the attention they deserve for all their lives.

“Our volunteers shower all the animals with hugs, treats, walks, trips to the country or the seaside.

“However, we are having to move due to the large housing development that is taking place in north Horsham.

“To continue our work and be able to help even more animals, we have come to the conclusion that when we move it needs to be to a bigger facility that can cater for an increased number of rescues that we get asked to help.

“So if there is someone out there that has a farm or land with buildings and 10 acres or so and wants to help, then we would love to hear from you and be able to discuss possible arrangements.

“We have the support of the local council in our search for a farm or similar in the area and they have said that they will help with planning requirements etc.

“Therefore we are launching the biggest fundraising endeavour that we have ever done before.

“Our aim is to raise £1.5 million to enable us to purchase a facility that would be of benefit to all the community.

“This figure sounds like an awful lot of money to raise, but when you consider that the average farm price is in this region, then it’s easy to see that this is what we need.

“We are hoping to achieve this amount within two years and with the help of all our volunteers and the general public doing fundraisers, sponsored events, charity cake and coffee mornings, donations from local businesses, shops and large corporations, we feel that it’s completely achievable within this time frame.”

The couple, who rent their current premises, say they plan to chart their progress on their website.

They are appealing to the public and businesses to help. Said Laura: “Pubs could hold charity quiz nights, auctions etc, shops could have collection boxes for us, businesses could ask employees to do sponsored walks, swims, mountain climbing.

“Individuals could do sponsored cycling, running, swimming events etc. corporations could organise a sponsored event fun day that may include a soap box race, three legged race, sack race etc.

“Our volunteers could attend with some of our lovely rescue dogs to help promote the events with flyers, roller banners and leaflets.

“With the support of everyone, we could go a long way to achieving our goal and ultimately help lots of animals in need.”

“Our rescue centre is all about the animals, they deserve to be helped.”

For more information, email holbrookanimalrescue@sky.com