Plans to demolish Horsham houses to make way for flats denounced as ‘batty’

Havensilver Investments are seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to demolish the houses at the junction of Norfolk Road and Park Street.

They want to build a three-story block of nine two-bed flats in their place.

But neighbouring residents are unhappy with the proposals and have submitted a string of objections to the council.

Victorian houses on the corner of Norfolk Road and Park Street, Horsham

The developers say that the houses - 2 Norfolk Road and 76 and 78 Park Street - are ‘in a state of disrepair’ but neighbours dispute that saying that the claim ‘seems like justification for their demolition.’

Residents also say that the flats would be out of scale with adjacent Victorian buildings and would block light and hinder privacy to nearby homes.

There are also concerns that bats seen in the area would face a loss of habitat. One objector - John Connolly, of Norfolk Road - said: “The whole redevelopment proposal is totally batty.”

He queried: “Why demolish three perfectly functioning buildings that are an important historical part of the street scene of Park Street?”

How the new flats at Park Street, Horsham, could look

Residents are also concerned about parking in the area.

The developers plan to create eight parking spaces for the flats, along with storage for nine bicycles.