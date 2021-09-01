A change of use application has been submitted to develop The Black Fox Inn on Portsmouth Road.

If approved, the pub will become a single, four-bedroom, residential dwelling, including one to two rooms downstairs for medical consultations.

It comes three years after Green Roots Nursery requested planning permission to convert the public house into a children’s nursery and pre-school.

The Black Fox Inn. Photo: Lawson Architecture Limited

The latest application states that the design is ‘suitable for the site’ and ‘reflects the quality and traditional appearance’ of the original main building.

The developers said it will also ‘significantly improve’ the street scene and site, adding: “The design of the annexe reflects the style of the main house, with matching porches to create a more attractive and detailed finish, and remains subservient in appearance.

“The appearance of the site is greatly improved through creating a visual link to the rear letting rooms, and introduction of good amounts of landscaping and new planting to further improve the ecology and benefits this brings to the site.

"The proposals do not significantly change the overall appearance of the main building and replaces the function room with a single-storey annexe of a design taking inspiration from the main building to result in a balanced and symmetrical facade reflecting the original building design.”

According to the planning documents, the road is 'heavily vegetated' and restricts views of the property until within close proximity to the site.

The road was the old London/Portsmouth coaching road that from the 1930s had been the A3 trunk road, and was demoted to the

B2070 in 1991 following the creation of the A3 bypass to the North of Liphook and Portsmouth. The site provided a traditional