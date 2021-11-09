Petworth Town Council creates new community phone box

The new information box put in place by Petworth Town Council will provide visitors key information about the town. SUS-210911-155018001

Petworth Town Council have created a new information box in the town centre to provide visitors key information about the town.

The information point was restored from an decommissioned telephone box and the project was completed over the weekend (Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7).

Councillor Juliet Fynes said: “We are very proud of the history and heritage of Petworth and want to share it with the many visitors who come here.

“We lost our tourist Information centre several years ago so we were delighted to be able to acquire a decommissioned traditional red telephone box to use as an information kiosk.

“It was painstakingly restored and re sited near the pedestrian exit from the car park before coronavirus struck.

“We have now been able to complete the project and hope the leaflets and maps provided will be useful and interesting to our visitors.

“We hope you make good use of it and we are planning on adding additional information guides soon.”