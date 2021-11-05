Owner’s shock as dog is trapped in South Downs quarry
A dog owner whose pet became trapped in a South Downs quarry while out on a walk has spoken of her shock.
Percy - a six-year-old Dane cross mastiff - tumbled to the bottom of the huge quarry off Chantry Lane in Storrington yesterday morning (November 4).
Owner Jane Kenchington was taking Percy and three of her other dogs for a walk when it happened.
“He was running round and picked up the scent of something literally on the edge of the quarry when he disappeared.
“I don’t really like heights and couldn’t quite bring myself to look in it.”
Jane, who runs Doodley Dogs day care in Storrington and Crawley, phoned friend and colleague Lilly Rousseau to help.
Lilly called the fire service while Jane phoned quarry company Dudman.
By that time Jane could see Percy so far below ‘he was a dot in the distance’.
“He was there just looking at me. I could see he had something wrong with his leg.”
Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and a technical rescue unit managed to free Percy from the pit.
“He’s such a loving dog. He was even trying to lick the firemen getting him out,” said Jane.
Percy - who Jane says “is our whole world” - was rushed to a vet and treated for a dislocated hip.
“I think he’s got away with it,” said Jane who is married with a two-year-old daughter, Amy.
“But I won’t go walking near any quarries in future.”
She added: “He’s never had an adventure like this. Putting it kindly, Percy is dumb.
“He’s not bright at all.”