Owner’s shock as dog is trapped in South Downs quarry

Percy - a six-year-old Dane cross mastiff - tumbled to the bottom of the huge quarry off Chantry Lane in Storrington yesterday morning (November 4).

Owner Jane Kenchington was taking Percy and three of her other dogs for a walk when it happened.

“He was running round and picked up the scent of something literally on the edge of the quarry when he disappeared.

Percy, left, was trapped after falling into a quarry in Storrington while on a walk with Puzzle, Pork Chop and Pancake

“I don’t really like heights and couldn’t quite bring myself to look in it.”

Jane, who runs Doodley Dogs day care in Storrington and Crawley, phoned friend and colleague Lilly Rousseau to help.

Lilly called the fire service while Jane phoned quarry company Dudman.

By that time Jane could see Percy so far below ‘he was a dot in the distance’.

Percy, a much-loved family pet, pictured in happier times with Amy, two

“He was there just looking at me. I could see he had something wrong with his leg.”

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and a technical rescue unit managed to free Percy from the pit.

“He’s such a loving dog. He was even trying to lick the firemen getting him out,” said Jane.

Percy - who Jane says “is our whole world” - was rushed to a vet and treated for a dislocated hip.

Percy after his rescue and trip to the vet

“I think he’s got away with it,” said Jane who is married with a two-year-old daughter, Amy.

“But I won’t go walking near any quarries in future.”

She added: “He’s never had an adventure like this. Putting it kindly, Percy is dumb.