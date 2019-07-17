‘Outstanding’ nursery school near Horsham is a ‘home from home’

A village nursery school near Horsham is celebrating after being ranked by inspectors as ‘outstanding’ - for the third time running.

Ellen Cole, manager of the nursery - A Step Ahead in Lower Beeding - said: “We are extremely proud of our achievement.”

Ofsted inspectors - who describe the nursery school as ‘a home from home’ - say leadership at the nursery as “inspirational and highly motivated”, adding: “There is a relentless determination for excellence in all areas.

“Staff work closely with outside agencies, where necessary, and have exceptional links with local primary schools. Children move on to school fully prepared.”

They add: “Partnerships with parents are impeccable. Parents describe the setting as ‘a home from home’ and a place where ‘nothing is ever too much trouble for the staff’.

“Children have exemplary behaviour. Staff are excellent role models who offer caring guidance and support.

“New and less-experienced staff learn from a team of highly motivated individuals. They are dedicated to making sure that all children are prepared for their next steps in learning.

“Staff use rigorous assessments to accurately monitor the rapid progress children make. Any gaps in learning close quickly.

“Staff attend an exceptional range of training which is shared throughout the setting, ensuring that children continue to be challenged in their learning.

“The outside area provides an exceptional learning environment. Children are highly motivated and easily select from an extensive range of high-quality resources.”