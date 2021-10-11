On Saturday, October 2, the group met at Colonnade House, in Worthing.

The writers hail from all over Sussex, with a diverse range of ages and backgrounds.

The group managed to reach a consensus about the aims of the novel while on the premises.

A handful of writers then remained on site to write their allocated 3,000 words, while others went home to write.

The theme of the novel is a mystery until its eventual release, but part of the collective’s inspiration came from a paving stone in the local area which is engraved with lines of poetry.

The next day, the writers reconvened for a ceremonial printing of the manuscript, led by Joe Bunn, the artist formerly known as the Bard of Worthing.

Joe said: “Delayed twice by a global pandemic, when the 24-hour novel was finally written it worked like magic. Lightning struck at around 12.30pm on the first day when the immortal words ‘pigeon memorial’ were uttered.

“Over 60,000 words were written, meaning it was a real success. That’s how long a novel is, after all.

“We all worked together like a truly magnificent team. And we will meet again. Of course.”

Estella Rua, one of the writers who took part, said: “I moved from London just over a year ago, and like many of the writers taking part, was thrilled to finally meet other creative people in the local area.