New reward scheme to celebrate litter fighters

The Friends of Horsham Park are encouraging everyone to show their love for Horsham Park by dealing with their litter responsibly, so everyone can enjoy the space.

Ros Atkins, of the Friends, said: “We’re launching a Litter Picking Hero award scheme, to reward the people who do their bit to keep our green spaces free of rubbish.

“Litter isn’t just unsightly, it can be harmful or even fatal to the birds and other wildlife who live in the Park and other green spaces.

Friends of Horsham Park at their litter pick

“So, if you know someone who you think deserves to be named as one of our Litter Picking Heroes, just send an email to [email protected], giving the person’s name, age, contact details and what they do to combat litter.”

Nominees could be a Council employee whose job is to clear rubbish and takes real pride in their work, or someone who has stepped up to pick litter in their spare time, she added.

Ros said: “We welcome nominations from anyone, of any age, who has been helping to maintain a litter-free Park or other green space in the district.