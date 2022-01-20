New plans to curb speeding traffic in Billingshurst
New plans are being drawn up in a bid to curb traffic speeding through Billingshurst.
The village parish council has appointed consultants to see what can be done following requests for action from local residents.
And, says the council, the consultants have “come up with a package of works that should help deter through traffic and rat-running, slow traffic, encourage walking and cycling, and simultaneously make the High Street a more enjoyable and safer place to visit.”
However, it is up to West Sussex County Council to decide if the scheme can go ahead.
Meanwhile, Billingshurst Parish Council is asking villagers for their views.
The proposals can be viewed online at www.billingshurst.gov.uk